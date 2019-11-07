All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

12222 West Ironwood Street

12222 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

12222 West Ironwood Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have any available units?
12222 West Ironwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12222 West Ironwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12222 West Ironwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 West Ironwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12222 West Ironwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street offer parking?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have a pool?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have accessible units?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12222 West Ironwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12222 West Ironwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
