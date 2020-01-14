12213 W Corrine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this charmer with a nice sized backyard, 3 bedroom 2 bath home, Newer Carpet, Newer Paint! Beautiful kitchen and tile in all the right places! This home is a must see. Clean and Move in Ready