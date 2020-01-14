12213 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Sundial
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this charmer with a nice sized backyard, 3 bedroom 2 bath home, Newer Carpet, Newer Paint! Beautiful kitchen and tile in all the right places! This home is a must see. Clean and Move in Ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr have any available units?
12213 W Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12213 W Corrine Dr have?
Some of 12213 W Corrine Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12213 W Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12213 W Corrine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 W Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12213 W Corrine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12213 W Corrine Dr offers parking.
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 W Corrine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr have a pool?
No, 12213 W Corrine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 12213 W Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 W Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12213 W Corrine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)