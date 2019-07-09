All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12118 N Olive St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12118 N Olive St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

12118 N Olive St

12118 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

12118 North Olive Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home with open floor plan, separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, over-sized lot - Nice 3 bedroom home with open floor plan, separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, over-sized lot.

(RLNE4918050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 N Olive St have any available units?
12118 N Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12118 N Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
12118 N Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 N Olive St pet-friendly?
No, 12118 N Olive St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12118 N Olive St offer parking?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 12118 N Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 N Olive St have a pool?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 12118 N Olive St have accessible units?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 N Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12118 N Olive St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12118 N Olive St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage 3 Bedroom Apartments
El Mirage Apartments with BalconiesEl Mirage Apartments with Garages
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College