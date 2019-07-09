12118 N Olive St

Nice 3 bedroom home with open floor plan, separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, over-sized lot - Nice 3 bedroom home with open floor plan, separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, over-sized lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
