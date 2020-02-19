Rent Calculator
12117 W DESERT Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM
12117 W DESERT Lane
12117 West Desert Lane
No Longer Available
Location
12117 West Desert Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane have any available units?
12117 W DESERT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12117 W DESERT Lane have?
Some of 12117 W DESERT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 12117 W DESERT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12117 W DESERT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 W DESERT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12117 W DESERT Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane offer parking?
No, 12117 W DESERT Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 W DESERT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane have a pool?
No, 12117 W DESERT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane have accessible units?
No, 12117 W DESERT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 W DESERT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12117 W DESERT Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
