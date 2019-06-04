All apartments in El Mirage
12109 N 129TH Drive

12109 North 129th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12109 North 129th Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. 3/4 MASTER BATHROOM. WALK IN CLOSET. OVER SIZED LOFT. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. GORGEOUS SWIMMING POOL.A MUST SEE AND WAITING FOR YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 N 129TH Drive have any available units?
12109 N 129TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12109 N 129TH Drive have?
Some of 12109 N 129TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 N 129TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12109 N 129TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 N 129TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12109 N 129TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12109 N 129TH Drive offer parking?
No, 12109 N 129TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12109 N 129TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12109 N 129TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 N 129TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12109 N 129TH Drive has a pool.
Does 12109 N 129TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 12109 N 129TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 N 129TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12109 N 129TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
