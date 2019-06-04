12109 N 129TH Drive

12109 North 129th Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Sundial West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. 3/4 MASTER BATHROOM. WALK IN CLOSET. OVER SIZED LOFT. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. GORGEOUS SWIMMING POOL.A MUST SEE AND WAITING FOR YOU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
