Low Maintenance Front Desert Landscaping * Eat-in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar * Vaulted Ceilings *2 tone Paint * Neutral Carpet * Family Room * Living Room * Full Master Bathroom * Seperate Closets in Master Bedroom * 2 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12109 N 115TH Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
What amenities does 12109 N 115TH Avenue have?
Some of 12109 N 115TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 N 115TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12109 N 115TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.