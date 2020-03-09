12005 W CHARTER OAK Road

12005 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Sundial
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bed 2 bath Home with Stainless Steel Appliance package!!! Easy access to shopping, dining and more!!! Golf course across the street!!! Large kitchen with Island!!! Don't delay this one will not last long!!!Owner/agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
