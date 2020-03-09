12005 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great 3 bed 2 bath Home with Stainless Steel Appliance package!!! Easy access to shopping, dining and more!!! Golf course across the street!!! Large kitchen with Island!!! Don't delay this one will not last long!!!Owner/agent