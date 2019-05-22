Rent Calculator
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM
12001 N Pablo St
12001 North Pablo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12001 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Open and Spacious Kitchen with lots of counter space and kitchen island. Large fenced backyard. Won't last long.No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12001 N Pablo St have any available units?
12001 N Pablo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12001 N Pablo St have?
Some of 12001 N Pablo St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12001 N Pablo St currently offering any rent specials?
12001 N Pablo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 N Pablo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12001 N Pablo St is pet friendly.
Does 12001 N Pablo St offer parking?
Yes, 12001 N Pablo St offers parking.
Does 12001 N Pablo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 N Pablo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 N Pablo St have a pool?
No, 12001 N Pablo St does not have a pool.
Does 12001 N Pablo St have accessible units?
No, 12001 N Pablo St does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 N Pablo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12001 N Pablo St has units with dishwashers.
