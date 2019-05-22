All apartments in El Mirage
12001 N Pablo St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

12001 N Pablo St

12001 North Pablo Street · No Longer Available
Location

12001 North Pablo Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Open and Spacious Kitchen with lots of counter space and kitchen island. Large fenced backyard. Won't last long.No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

