Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.

11925 West Bloomfield Road · (480) 966-2170
Location

11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11925 W. Bloomfield Rd. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
New carpeting throughout the house
Lots of windows offer natural light
New bathroom vanities upstairs and down
Master bathroom downstairs
Separate toilet room in Master
Large open living/dining room
Tile downstairs
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator, Oven, and Dishwasher included
Washer/dryer hookups upstairs
Walk-in closets in upstairs bedroom
Large back yard
2 Car Garage - Attached

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Playground

LEASE TERMS
$1395.00 per month+ Tax (41.85), $1000.00 deposit, application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold off market.

Cats and dogs allowed. 45 pound weight limit. $200 pet deposit per pet. Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE4921588)

