El Mirage, AZ
11918 W ASTER Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

11918 W ASTER Drive

11918 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11918 West Aster Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
4 bedrooms 2.5 bath master bedroom downstairs! Two tone paint throughout the lower level, ceramic tile in all high traffic areas, HUGE upstairs loft with tile flooring and 3 good sized bedrooms with walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

