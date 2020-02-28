All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11845 West Wethersfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11845 West Wethersfield Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:41 AM

11845 West Wethersfield Road

11845 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11845 West Wethersfield Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have any available units?
11845 West Wethersfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 11845 West Wethersfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11845 West Wethersfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11845 West Wethersfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11845 West Wethersfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road offer parking?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have a pool?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11845 West Wethersfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11845 West Wethersfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College