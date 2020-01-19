All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:10 AM

11830 W CHARTER OAK Road

11830 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

11830 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom home with private backyard, covered patio, and low maintenance yard. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer parking.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.

