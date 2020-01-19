Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road
11830 West Charter Oak Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
11830 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom home with private backyard, covered patio, and low maintenance yard. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
11830 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer parking.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11830 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
El Mirage 2 Bedrooms
El Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with Garage
El Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College