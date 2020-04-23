All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

11782 W COLUMBINE Drive

11782 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11782 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This fully remodeled home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen is stacked with white shaker cabinets, new appliances & wood look tile throughout. All appliances included. Large open backyard. A/C & Roof are less than 3 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have any available units?
11782 W COLUMBINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have?
Some of 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11782 W COLUMBINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive offer parking?
No, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have a pool?
No, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11782 W COLUMBINE Drive has units with dishwashers.

