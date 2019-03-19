11609 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

*MOVE IN READY* GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE.HUGE LIVING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH WALK-IN PANTRY. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED COVERED PATIO IN BACK. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND GRASS BACK. CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAY AND SHOPPING CENTERS.***NO CATS***NO SECTIOON 8 ***** If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1