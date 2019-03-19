All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11609 W CHARTER OAK Road

11609 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

11609 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
*MOVE IN READY* GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE.HUGE LIVING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH WALK-IN PANTRY. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED COVERED PATIO IN BACK. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND GRASS BACK. CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAY AND SHOPPING CENTERS.***NO CATS***NO SECTIOON 8 ***** If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
11609 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
11609 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
No, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer parking.
Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11609 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.
