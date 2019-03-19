All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11602 W Charter Oak Rd

11602 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

11602 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Great 3 bedroom + den home with upgrades - Great 3 bedroom + den home with lots of updates including granite counters, laminate wood floors.

(RLNE4644354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have any available units?
11602 W Charter Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have?
Some of 11602 W Charter Oak Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 W Charter Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11602 W Charter Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 W Charter Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 W Charter Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 W Charter Oak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
