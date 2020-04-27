All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

11522 W Charter Oak Road

11522 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

11522 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and approximately 1,646 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full secur

(RLNE5702467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have any available units?
11522 W Charter Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have?
Some of 11522 W Charter Oak Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 W Charter Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
11522 W Charter Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 W Charter Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 11522 W Charter Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 11522 W Charter Oak Road offers parking.
Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 W Charter Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 11522 W Charter Oak Road has a pool.
Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 11522 W Charter Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 W Charter Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11522 W Charter Oak Road has units with dishwashers.

