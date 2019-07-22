All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

11510 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11510 West Shaw Butte Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2-story home with 4bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Master is on the first floor. New AC unit and carpet just installed. New fresh painted interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have any available units?
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offer parking?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College