11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
11510 West Shaw Butte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11510 West Shaw Butte Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2-story home with 4bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Master is on the first floor. New AC unit and carpet just installed. New fresh painted interior.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have any available units?
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offer parking?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11510 W SHAW BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
