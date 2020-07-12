Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coolidge, AZ
/
964 W STARVIEW Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
964 W STARVIEW Avenue
964 Starview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
964 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ 85128
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2020 built single level 4 bedroom 2 bath with granite, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and a large yard available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have any available units?
964 W STARVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coolidge, AZ
.
What amenities does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 964 W STARVIEW Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 964 W STARVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
964 W STARVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 W STARVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coolidge
.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 964 W STARVIEW Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 W STARVIEW Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
