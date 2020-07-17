496 N Main St Unit B.

Amenities

Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. Beautiful Newly updated unit, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, and ceiling fan, the unit also includes washer and dryer, and air-conditioner, Vinyl floors throughout and neutral paint.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



