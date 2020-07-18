Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cochise County
Find more places like 1123 E Irene St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cochise County, AZ
/
1123 E Irene St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 E Irene St
1123 E Irene St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1123 E Irene St, Cochise County, AZ 85625
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quiet Townhome in Pearce - This cute two bedroom, one bath townhome is located in Pearce, Has covered carport and small back yard/patio area. Tile floors and includes a dryer and has washer hookups.
(RLNE5899647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 E Irene St have any available units?
1123 E Irene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cochise County, AZ
.
Is 1123 E Irene St currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E Irene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E Irene St pet-friendly?
No, 1123 E Irene St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cochise County
.
Does 1123 E Irene St offer parking?
Yes, 1123 E Irene St offers parking.
Does 1123 E Irene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E Irene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E Irene St have a pool?
No, 1123 E Irene St does not have a pool.
Does 1123 E Irene St have accessible units?
No, 1123 E Irene St does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E Irene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 E Irene St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 E Irene St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 E Irene St does not have units with air conditioning.
