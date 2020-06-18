All apartments in Chino Valley
1134 W. Road 1 North

1134 West Road 1 North · No Longer Available
Location

1134 West Road 1 North, Chino Valley, AZ 86323

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable manufactured home in Chino. 2bedrooms/1bath. $50.00 of electric bill paid by landlord, tenant pays overage. Well water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have any available units?
1134 W. Road 1 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 1134 W. Road 1 North have?
Some of 1134 W. Road 1 North's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 W. Road 1 North currently offering any rent specials?
1134 W. Road 1 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 W. Road 1 North pet-friendly?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Valley.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North offer parking?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not offer parking.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have a pool?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have a pool.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have accessible units?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1134 W. Road 1 North has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

