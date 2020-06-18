Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chino Valley, AZ
/
1134 W. Road 1 North
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1134 W. Road 1 North
1134 West Road 1 North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1134 West Road 1 North, Chino Valley, AZ 86323
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable manufactured home in Chino. 2bedrooms/1bath. $50.00 of electric bill paid by landlord, tenant pays overage. Well water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have any available units?
1134 W. Road 1 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Valley, AZ
.
What amenities does 1134 W. Road 1 North have?
Some of 1134 W. Road 1 North's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1134 W. Road 1 North currently offering any rent specials?
1134 W. Road 1 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 W. Road 1 North pet-friendly?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Valley
.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North offer parking?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not offer parking.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have a pool?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have a pool.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have accessible units?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 W. Road 1 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 W. Road 1 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1134 W. Road 1 North has units with air conditioning.
