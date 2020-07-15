All apartments in Chandler
The District at Chandler
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 PM

The District at Chandler

Open Now until 6pm
2222 West Frye Road · (480) 608-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 WEEKS FREE RENT, Call Us for Details!
Location

2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3027 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,441

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 3015 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,441

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2063 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,441

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 67+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3019 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,957

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 4055 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,957

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 2055 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,957

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

See 65+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The District at Chandler.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.

Get ready to experience the height of smart living fused with timeless design elements and unparalleled service. After a morning spent working on your swing at Ocotillo Golf Club, come home to your personal domain at The District at Chandler and throw a load of laundry in your own full-size washer and dryer. While you’re waiting, kick off your shoes, claim a private cabana, catch up on your favorite podcast, and take a dip in our resort-style pool. When you need to get some work done, buckle down in one of the private offices, or hold the next meeting for your startup in an Executive Conference room – you’ll find high-speed WiFi throughout our common areas so you can get connected wherever. However you choose to spend your downtime, our onsite concierge staff as well as our 24-hour virtual personal assistant are there to guide you every step of the way. At The District at Chandler, five-star service fuses with plugged-in spaces for the ultimate high-speed living experience in Chandler.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: Application Fees are $50 per person and Admin Fees are $150
Deposit: Security Deposits ar $150 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited which include but are not limited to - American Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Akitas, Cane Corsos, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Staffordshire Terriers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malmutes, Dalmations, Chow Chows, Fila Brasileiros, Wolfs or any Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $35/month. Ample parking to include covered carports and garages with direct-access entry to the building. Other, assigned. Ample parking to include covered carports and garages with direct-access entry to the building. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The District at Chandler have any available units?
The District at Chandler has 138 units available starting at $1,441 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does The District at Chandler have?
Some of The District at Chandler's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The District at Chandler currently offering any rent specials?
The District at Chandler is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 WEEKS FREE RENT, Call Us for Details!
Is The District at Chandler pet-friendly?
Yes, The District at Chandler is pet friendly.
Does The District at Chandler offer parking?
Yes, The District at Chandler offers parking.
Does The District at Chandler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The District at Chandler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The District at Chandler have a pool?
Yes, The District at Chandler has a pool.
Does The District at Chandler have accessible units?
Yes, The District at Chandler has accessible units.
Does The District at Chandler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The District at Chandler has units with dishwashers.
