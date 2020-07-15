Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel carpet extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room golf room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.



Get ready to experience the height of smart living fused with timeless design elements and unparalleled service. After a morning spent working on your swing at Ocotillo Golf Club, come home to your personal domain at The District at Chandler and throw a load of laundry in your own full-size washer and dryer. While you’re waiting, kick off your shoes, claim a private cabana, catch up on your favorite podcast, and take a dip in our resort-style pool. When you need to get some work done, buckle down in one of the private offices, or hold the next meeting for your startup in an Executive Conference room – you’ll find high-speed WiFi throughout our common areas so you can get connected wherever. However you choose to spend your downtime, our onsite concierge staff as well as our 24-hour virtual personal assistant are there to guide you every step of the way. At The District at Chandler, five-star service fuses with plugged-in spaces for the ultimate high-speed living experience in Chandler.