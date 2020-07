Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal

Discover Gila Springs Apartments, an intimate community of luxury apartment living. Located in the heart of Chandler, Gila Springs is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Our ideal location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fabulous shopping, fine dining and all the entertainment Chandler has to offer. The comfortable and inviting environment at Gila Springs makes it the perfect choice for your new home! Our one and two bedroom apartments were creatively designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our well-appointed floor plans include air conditioning, ceiling fans, patios/balconies, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings and more! Our timeless elegance and fine quality provides the perfect retreat from the busy world. At Gila Springs we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you love. Enjoy a relaxing lifestyle with a picnic area with barbecue, swimming pools, a cozy clubhouse, on-site maintenan