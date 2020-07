Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage parking carport clubhouse e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

The Fairways Apartment Homes offers superior living experience, sure to impress even the most discriminate of tastes. These extraordinary apartments in Chandler, AZ are situated downtown, putting you just minutes from the San Marcos Golf Club, Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler Fashion Center and more. Whether you are a working professional looking for apartment homes near eBay or Intel, a student looking for Chandler-Gilbert Community College apartments, or a family looking for a great community, The Fairways will surely suit you. Come in and discover your new luxury home today!