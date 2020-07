Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly courtyard hot tub internet access playground

Free and Simple Online Application Apply Now! Free In-home Wi-Fi and W/D in every apartment! Furnished and Unfurnished 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and short-term leases available. Newly renovated community amenities including a resort style pool with BBQ grills and a kids park and playground. Ask about our large Ultra Premium Homes featuring custom recessed LED lighting, stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Our state of the art fitness center boasts the finest equipment with individual TV's in all the cardio equipment and free weights so there is no need to join an expensive gym! We are a pet friendly community featuring a large pet park and provide regular onsite courtesy patrol. Conveniently located in Chandler just off the 101 Freeway and are only 5 minutes from Chandler Fashion Center.