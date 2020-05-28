All apartments in Chandler
Camden Pecos Ranch

1175 W Pecos Rd · (260) 918-6953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2076 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1091 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1063 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Pecos Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
elevator
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Newly remodeled 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes at Camden Pecos Ranch feature black and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops; plank flooring, chocolate finished cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding, and two-tone paint. Camden Pecos Ranch has plenty of parking for you and your guests and amenities to help you achieve a more balanced lifestyle. Set and crush health goals by using the 24-hour fitness center with complimentary towel service, enjoy cookouts or laying out next to the swimming pool and spa with outdoor grilling stations, skip long commutes to work by using the 24-hour community workspace with WiFi. Our pet-friendly community also has an on-site dog park. Enjoy living conveniently located just off 202 Loop in Chandler, Arizona and only 2 miles from the Chandler Fashion Center. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Other. We offer one assigned carport space per apartment home for $15 per month. We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. We also offer detached garages for $101.50 per month (this amount includes tax).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $76.13/month (this amount includes tax)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Pecos Ranch have any available units?
Camden Pecos Ranch has 19 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Pecos Ranch have?
Some of Camden Pecos Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Pecos Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Pecos Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Pecos Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Pecos Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Camden Pecos Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Camden Pecos Ranch offers parking.
Does Camden Pecos Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Pecos Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Pecos Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Camden Pecos Ranch has a pool.
Does Camden Pecos Ranch have accessible units?
No, Camden Pecos Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Pecos Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Pecos Ranch has units with dishwashers.
