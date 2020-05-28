Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal elevator alarm system business center coffee bar courtyard e-payments green community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Newly remodeled 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes at Camden Pecos Ranch feature black and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops; plank flooring, chocolate finished cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding, and two-tone paint. Camden Pecos Ranch has plenty of parking for you and your guests and amenities to help you achieve a more balanced lifestyle. Set and crush health goals by using the 24-hour fitness center with complimentary towel service, enjoy cookouts or laying out next to the swimming pool and spa with outdoor grilling stations, skip long commutes to work by using the 24-hour community workspace with WiFi. Our pet-friendly community also has an on-site dog park. Enjoy living conveniently located just off 202 Loop in Chandler, Arizona and only 2 miles from the Chandler Fashion Center. ...