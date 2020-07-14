Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly business center carport cc payments conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Calling Arrive Ocotillo home is the first step to a life of relaxation and bliss! An ideal apartment community for any lifestyle, this waterfront property is within easy access to AZ Loop 202 and minutes away from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. You will enjoy the green expanses of nearby Tumbleweed Park, the fairways of Ocotillo Golf Course and the wide variety of shopping at Chandler Fashion Center. Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with deluxe kitchens, generous living spaces, washers and dryers, and peaceful private patios. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include shimmering swimming pools and spas, water features with reflective ponds, trails, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. At Arrive Ocotillo, we provide more than a place to live, we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!