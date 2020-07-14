All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Arrive Ocotillo

825 W Queen Creek Rd · (520) 251-9802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2128 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1048 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1085 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 2118 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. now

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 1057 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Ocotillo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Calling Arrive Ocotillo home is the first step to a life of relaxation and bliss! An ideal apartment community for any lifestyle, this waterfront property is within easy access to AZ Loop 202 and minutes away from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. You will enjoy the green expanses of nearby Tumbleweed Park, the fairways of Ocotillo Golf Course and the wide variety of shopping at Chandler Fashion Center. Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with deluxe kitchens, generous living spaces, washers and dryers, and peaceful private patios. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include shimmering swimming pools and spas, water features with reflective ponds, trails, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. At Arrive Ocotillo, we provide more than a place to live, we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arrive Ocotillo have any available units?
Arrive Ocotillo has 9 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive Ocotillo have?
Some of Arrive Ocotillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Ocotillo currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Ocotillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive Ocotillo pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Ocotillo offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo offers parking.
Does Arrive Ocotillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Ocotillo have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo has a pool.
Does Arrive Ocotillo have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo has accessible units.
Does Arrive Ocotillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Ocotillo has units with dishwashers.

