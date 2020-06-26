All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

994 W Fairway Drive

994 W Fairway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

994 W Fairway Dr, Chandler, AZ 85225
San Marcos Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN SAN MARCOS COUNTRY CLUB. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN CHANDLER. PLEASE NOTE HOA ONLY ALLOWS PARKING IN GARAGE. NO STREET OR DRIVEWAY PARKING ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 W Fairway Drive have any available units?
994 W Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 W Fairway Drive have?
Some of 994 W Fairway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 W Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
994 W Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 W Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 994 W Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 994 W Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 994 W Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 994 W Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 W Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 W Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 994 W Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 994 W Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 994 W Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 994 W Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 W Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
