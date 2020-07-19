All apartments in Chandler
970 E BELLERIVE Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

970 E BELLERIVE Place

970 East Bellerive Place · No Longer Available
Location

970 East Bellerive Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after gated Lagos Vistoso. A lake subdivision with community parks. Home is in excellent conditions. New carpet, New paint, New appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have any available units?
970 E BELLERIVE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have?
Some of 970 E BELLERIVE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 E BELLERIVE Place currently offering any rent specials?
970 E BELLERIVE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 E BELLERIVE Place pet-friendly?
No, 970 E BELLERIVE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place offer parking?
Yes, 970 E BELLERIVE Place offers parking.
Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 E BELLERIVE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have a pool?
No, 970 E BELLERIVE Place does not have a pool.
Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have accessible units?
No, 970 E BELLERIVE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 970 E BELLERIVE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 E BELLERIVE Place has units with dishwashers.
