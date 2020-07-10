All apartments in Chandler
932 W San Marcos Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

932 W San Marcos Dr

932 West San Marcos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

932 West San Marcos Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
San Marcos Country Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70a5598061 ---- This Home is in Pristine Condition ~ From the moment you pull up, the Front yard landscaping says it all! This Home offers a separate Living & Family area with Plantation Shutters. Open and Bright Kitchen includes All Appliances. New Wood-like Tile Flooring through hallway and in both bathrooms. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms. Master Bath offers Double Vanity with separate Tub & Shower. Washer and Dryer Included and extra Storage in Garage. Back yard matches the Front with Gravel/Rock and minimal maintenance. Shrubs are all on irrigation. San Marcos Golf resort within walking distance as is Downtown Chandler. Pet Friendly ~ But No Dogs over 35-40lbs. Blue Booties left just inside front door ~ Please put over shoes for showings. Carpets were just Freshly Cleaned! MOVE IN READY NOW!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 W San Marcos Dr have any available units?
932 W San Marcos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 W San Marcos Dr have?
Some of 932 W San Marcos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 W San Marcos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
932 W San Marcos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 W San Marcos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 W San Marcos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 932 W San Marcos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 932 W San Marcos Dr offers parking.
Does 932 W San Marcos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 W San Marcos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 W San Marcos Dr have a pool?
No, 932 W San Marcos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 932 W San Marcos Dr have accessible units?
No, 932 W San Marcos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 932 W San Marcos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 W San Marcos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

