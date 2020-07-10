932 W San Marcos Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70a5598061 ---- This Home is in Pristine Condition ~ From the moment you pull up, the Front yard landscaping says it all! This Home offers a separate Living & Family area with Plantation Shutters. Open and Bright Kitchen includes All Appliances. New Wood-like Tile Flooring through hallway and in both bathrooms. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms. Master Bath offers Double Vanity with separate Tub & Shower. Washer and Dryer Included and extra Storage in Garage. Back yard matches the Front with Gravel/Rock and minimal maintenance. Shrubs are all on irrigation. San Marcos Golf resort within walking distance as is Downtown Chandler. Pet Friendly ~ But No Dogs over 35-40lbs. Blue Booties left just inside front door ~ Please put over shoes for showings. Carpets were just Freshly Cleaned! MOVE IN READY NOW!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available