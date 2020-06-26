914 E MEAD Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home has it ALL! Lake community, Inviting wrought iron courtyard gate. Formal living, dining, game room, spacious gourmet kitchen w/crown molded cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with huge island. Security system, security camera, fully furnished Laundry room. Two-tone paint, Low E Anderson windows with wood shutters, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Master suite with retreat/exercise area, fireplace, walk deck, dual showerhead, list goes on and on.