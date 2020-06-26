All apartments in Chandler
914 E MEAD Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

914 E MEAD Drive

914 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
This gorgeous home has it ALL! Lake community, Inviting wrought iron courtyard gate. Formal living, dining, game room, spacious gourmet kitchen w/crown molded cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with huge island. Security system, security camera, fully furnished Laundry room. Two-tone paint, Low E Anderson windows with wood shutters, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Master suite with retreat/exercise area, fireplace, walk deck, dual showerhead, list goes on and on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 E MEAD Drive have any available units?
914 E MEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 E MEAD Drive have?
Some of 914 E MEAD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 E MEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 E MEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 E MEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 E MEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 914 E MEAD Drive offer parking?
No, 914 E MEAD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 E MEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 E MEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 E MEAD Drive have a pool?
No, 914 E MEAD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 E MEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 E MEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 E MEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 E MEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
