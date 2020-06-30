900 S. 94th St #1167

Amenities
Via De Cielo "RESORT STYLE LIVING" Chandler - Perfect Chandler location!! 2 Master suites, open great room, balcony, attached 2 car garage, black kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, tile & carpet throughout, washer/dryer included, Don't miss out on this spectacular home!
Gated Community, Community Playground & Pool. Water, Sewer & Trash included w/ Lease.
PLEASE CALL: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
Applications can be found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com
(RLNE2361381)