All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 900 S. 94th St #1167.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
900 S. 94th St #1167
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

900 S. 94th St #1167

900 S 94th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 S 94th St, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Via De Cielo "RESORT STYLE LIVING" Chandler - Perfect Chandler location!! 2 Master suites, open great room, balcony, attached 2 car garage, black kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, tile & carpet throughout, washer/dryer included, Don't miss out on this spectacular home!
Gated Community, Community Playground & Pool. Water, Sewer & Trash included w/ Lease.

PLEASE CALL: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
Applications can be found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com

(RLNE2361381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have any available units?
900 S. 94th St #1167 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have?
Some of 900 S. 94th St #1167's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S. 94th St #1167 currently offering any rent specials?
900 S. 94th St #1167 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S. 94th St #1167 pet-friendly?
No, 900 S. 94th St #1167 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 offer parking?
Yes, 900 S. 94th St #1167 offers parking.
Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 S. 94th St #1167 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have a pool?
Yes, 900 S. 94th St #1167 has a pool.
Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have accessible units?
No, 900 S. 94th St #1167 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S. 94th St #1167 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 S. 94th St #1167 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College