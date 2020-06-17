843 North Cheri Lynn Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths corner lot home is now available for move-in! This property features a great galley style kitchen with black appliances that leads to the dining room! The master suite has its own private bath with a walk-in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.