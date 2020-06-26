All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

819 E Cindy St

819 East Cindy Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 East Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage with swimming pool and hot tub - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage with swimming pool and hot tub in great chandler location. has solar panel to reduce power bill.

(RLNE4817455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 E Cindy St have any available units?
819 E Cindy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 E Cindy St have?
Some of 819 E Cindy St's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 E Cindy St currently offering any rent specials?
819 E Cindy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 E Cindy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 E Cindy St is pet friendly.
Does 819 E Cindy St offer parking?
Yes, 819 E Cindy St offers parking.
Does 819 E Cindy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 E Cindy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 E Cindy St have a pool?
Yes, 819 E Cindy St has a pool.
Does 819 E Cindy St have accessible units?
No, 819 E Cindy St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 E Cindy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 E Cindy St does not have units with dishwashers.
