Chandler, AZ
815 W Ray Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
815 W Ray Road
815 West Ray Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
815 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
Alma Ray
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable two bedroom apartment that has recently been updated. All kitchen appliances included, quaint neighborhood, close to everything! This one will go fast!Water and trash included - great deal!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 W Ray Road have any available units?
815 W Ray Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 815 W Ray Road have?
Some of 815 W Ray Road's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 815 W Ray Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 W Ray Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W Ray Road pet-friendly?
No, 815 W Ray Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 815 W Ray Road offer parking?
No, 815 W Ray Road does not offer parking.
Does 815 W Ray Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W Ray Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W Ray Road have a pool?
No, 815 W Ray Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 W Ray Road have accessible units?
No, 815 W Ray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W Ray Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 W Ray Road does not have units with dishwashers.
