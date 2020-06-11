802 S Jesse St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d1598027 ----
*Available NOW
Two level home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Dining room with tile floor
.Living room with ceiling fan
.Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and pantry closet
.Den/loft area at top of stairs
.Inside laundry room w/ washer and gas dryer included
.All bedroom feature ceiling fan
.Upstairs master bedroom features sitting area, walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom features, tub/shower combo, double sinks and tile floors
.Two car garage w/ auto opener
.Grass/desert front yard only is maintained by HOA
.Grass/desert rear yard has covered patio, manual watering and block fence- tenant maintains/upkeep backyard
.Community playground available for all residents
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposits
.$1195.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee
*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is also required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.