802 S Jesse St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

802 S Jesse St

802 South Jesse Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 South Jesse Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d1598027 ----
*Available NOW

Two level home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Dining room with tile floor
.Living room with ceiling fan
.Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and pantry closet
.Den/loft area at top of stairs
.Inside laundry room w/ washer and gas dryer included
.All bedroom feature ceiling fan
.Upstairs master bedroom features sitting area, walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom features, tub/shower combo, double sinks and tile floors
.Two car garage w/ auto opener
.Grass/desert front yard only is maintained by HOA
.Grass/desert rear yard has covered patio, manual watering and block fence- tenant maintains/upkeep backyard
.Community playground available for all residents

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposits
.$1195.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is also required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 S Jesse St have any available units?
802 S Jesse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 S Jesse St have?
Some of 802 S Jesse St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 S Jesse St currently offering any rent specials?
802 S Jesse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 S Jesse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 S Jesse St is pet friendly.
Does 802 S Jesse St offer parking?
Yes, 802 S Jesse St offers parking.
Does 802 S Jesse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 S Jesse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 S Jesse St have a pool?
No, 802 S Jesse St does not have a pool.
Does 802 S Jesse St have accessible units?
No, 802 S Jesse St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 S Jesse St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 S Jesse St has units with dishwashers.

