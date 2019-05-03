All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 802 E SARAGOSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
802 E SARAGOSA Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

802 E SARAGOSA Street

802 East Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

802 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location! New Carpet, paint and Stainless Steel appliances January 2020 New bathroom lights , mirror and toilets January 2020. Great room floor plan! One small dog would be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have any available units?
802 E SARAGOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have?
Some of 802 E SARAGOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 E SARAGOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 E SARAGOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 E SARAGOSA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 E SARAGOSA Street is pet friendly.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street offer parking?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not offer parking.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have a pool?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 E SARAGOSA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College