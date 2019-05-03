Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
802 E SARAGOSA Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM
802 E SARAGOSA Street
802 East Saragosa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
802 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location! New Carpet, paint and Stainless Steel appliances January 2020 New bathroom lights , mirror and toilets January 2020. Great room floor plan! One small dog would be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have any available units?
802 E SARAGOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have?
Some of 802 E SARAGOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 802 E SARAGOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 E SARAGOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 E SARAGOSA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 E SARAGOSA Street is pet friendly.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street offer parking?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not offer parking.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have a pool?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 802 E SARAGOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 E SARAGOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 E SARAGOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
