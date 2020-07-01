All apartments in Chandler
790 N GRANADA Drive

790 North Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

790 North Granada Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
D'arcy Ranch 3 bedroom plus loft with built-in desk, 2.5 bath, all tile, wood and laminate flooring. Updated master bathroom. New dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided, granite countertops, separate living room and family room. Covered patio with grass backyard. Ice-maker/water/ice dispenser 'as is'. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and 1.5%/month city sales tax & $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

