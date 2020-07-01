790 N GRANADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

D'arcy Ranch 3 bedroom plus loft with built-in desk, 2.5 bath, all tile, wood and laminate flooring. Updated master bathroom. New dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer/dryer provided, granite countertops, separate living room and family room. Covered patio with grass backyard. Ice-maker/water/ice dispenser 'as is'. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and 1.5%/month city sales tax & $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing.