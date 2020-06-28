Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
770 W CARLA VISTA Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
770 W CARLA VISTA Drive
770 West Carla Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
770 West Carla Vista Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes is perfect for you. Private backyard perfect for your pets. Tile flooring for easy maintainability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
770 W CARLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
770 W CARLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 W CARLA VISTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
