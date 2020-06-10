All apartments in Chandler
732 N JENTILLY Lane
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

732 N JENTILLY Lane

732 North Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

732 North Jentilly Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Joshua Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous single level with fantastic location in West Chandler. Step in to be welcomed by 20'' diagonally laid tile throughout, soaring ceilings, a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the kitchen's updated cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pantry. Relax by the nearby pool, in the private yard or take advantage of the 5 minute walk to Desert Breeze Park where you will find fishing, tennis, volleyball, a splash pad, playground and train! There is additional storage in the two car garage. Welcome home! $1480 with two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have any available units?
732 N JENTILLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have?
Some of 732 N JENTILLY Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 N JENTILLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
732 N JENTILLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 N JENTILLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 732 N JENTILLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 732 N JENTILLY Lane offers parking.
Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 N JENTILLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 732 N JENTILLY Lane has a pool.
Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 732 N JENTILLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 732 N JENTILLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 N JENTILLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
