732 N JENTILLY Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous single level with fantastic location in West Chandler. Step in to be welcomed by 20'' diagonally laid tile throughout, soaring ceilings, a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the kitchen's updated cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pantry. Relax by the nearby pool, in the private yard or take advantage of the 5 minute walk to Desert Breeze Park where you will find fishing, tennis, volleyball, a splash pad, playground and train! There is additional storage in the two car garage. Welcome home! $1480 with two year lease.