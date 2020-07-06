Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
73 S SUNFLOWER Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
73 S SUNFLOWER Court
73 South Sunflower Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
73 South Sunflower Court, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. Corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have any available units?
73 S SUNFLOWER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have?
Some of 73 S SUNFLOWER Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 73 S SUNFLOWER Court currently offering any rent specials?
73 S SUNFLOWER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 S SUNFLOWER Court pet-friendly?
No, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court offer parking?
Yes, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court offers parking.
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have a pool?
No, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court does not have a pool.
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have accessible units?
No, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 73 S SUNFLOWER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 S SUNFLOWER Court has units with dishwashers.
