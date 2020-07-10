All apartments in Chandler
729 East Monterey Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:50 PM

729 East Monterey Street

729 East Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 East Monterey Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and beautiful white cabinets! Fenced backyard with two covered patios that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 East Monterey Street have any available units?
729 East Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 729 East Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 East Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 East Monterey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 East Monterey Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 East Monterey Street offer parking?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not offer parking.
Does 729 East Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 East Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 East Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 East Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 East Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 East Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

