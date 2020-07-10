All apartments in Chandler
715 West Dublin Street
715 West Dublin Street

715 West Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 West Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Thunderbird Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Chandler, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,862 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, large closets, carport, fireplace, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 West Dublin Street have any available units?
715 West Dublin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 West Dublin Street have?
Some of 715 West Dublin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 West Dublin Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 West Dublin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 West Dublin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 West Dublin Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 West Dublin Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 West Dublin Street offers parking.
Does 715 West Dublin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 West Dublin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 West Dublin Street have a pool?
No, 715 West Dublin Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 West Dublin Street have accessible units?
No, 715 West Dublin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 West Dublin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 West Dublin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

