All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 7127 West Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
7127 West Post Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:45 PM

7127 West Post Road

7127 West Post Road · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7127 West Post Road, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath + an office in Chandler! Open and spacious floor plan with an amazing kitchen that boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of wood cabinetry, tile backsplash, large island/breakfast bar and pendant lights! Stunning wood look tile in all the right places. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with massive tiled shower! Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Covered patio with ceiling fan, turf, and pavers!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 West Post Road have any available units?
7127 West Post Road has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 7127 West Post Road have?
Some of 7127 West Post Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 West Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
7127 West Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 West Post Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7127 West Post Road is pet friendly.
Does 7127 West Post Road offer parking?
No, 7127 West Post Road does not offer parking.
Does 7127 West Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7127 West Post Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 West Post Road have a pool?
No, 7127 West Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 7127 West Post Road have accessible units?
No, 7127 West Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 West Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 West Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7127 West Post Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity