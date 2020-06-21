7127 West Post Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath + an office in Chandler! Open and spacious floor plan with an amazing kitchen that boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of wood cabinetry, tile backsplash, large island/breakfast bar and pendant lights! Stunning wood look tile in all the right places. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with massive tiled shower! Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Covered patio with ceiling fan, turf, and pavers!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



