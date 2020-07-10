All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 711 W. Straford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
711 W. Straford
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:35 AM

711 W. Straford

711 West Straford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

711 West Straford Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020

Spacious & Modern 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling New Pebble-tec surface Pool, Large Fireplace in Living Room, Large Master with Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry, Large Great Room, Nice Kitchen and Pantry, Tile Through-out except for Bedrooms

Major Crossroads: Alma School & Elliot

Near: Loop 101 Fwy., Mesa Comm. College, Banner Hospital & Children's Medical Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler Fashion Center

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W. Straford have any available units?
711 W. Straford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 W. Straford have?
Some of 711 W. Straford's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 W. Straford currently offering any rent specials?
711 W. Straford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W. Straford pet-friendly?
No, 711 W. Straford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 711 W. Straford offer parking?
Yes, 711 W. Straford offers parking.
Does 711 W. Straford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 W. Straford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W. Straford have a pool?
Yes, 711 W. Straford has a pool.
Does 711 W. Straford have accessible units?
No, 711 W. Straford does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W. Straford have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W. Straford does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College