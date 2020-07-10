711 W. Straford

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 05/31/2020



Spacious & Modern 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling New Pebble-tec surface Pool, Large Fireplace in Living Room, Large Master with Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry, Large Great Room, Nice Kitchen and Pantry, Tile Through-out except for Bedrooms



Major Crossroads: Alma School & Elliot



Near: Loop 101 Fwy., Mesa Comm. College, Banner Hospital & Children's Medical Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler Fashion Center



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



