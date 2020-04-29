All apartments in Chandler
709 E LA COSTA Drive

709 East La Costa Place · No Longer Available
Location

709 East La Costa Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Amazing waterfront opportunity in highly sought, gated Lagos Vistoso. This beautiful home features a gourmet kitchen which includes granite countertops, large island, stainless appliances, refrigerator, double wall ovens, built in microwave, cooktop & eat in area, all open to family room. Formal living and dining rooms, one bedroom downstairs, huge Master upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs include upgraded granite countertops with dual vanities. Loads of tile, ceiling fans, gas fireplace in FR, covered patio, & 3CG. Enjoy your evenings watching sunsets while relaxing on the waterfront! All of this in top rated Chandler Unified School District. Don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have any available units?
709 E LA COSTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have?
Some of 709 E LA COSTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E LA COSTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 E LA COSTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E LA COSTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 E LA COSTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 E LA COSTA Drive offers parking.
Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have a pool?
No, 709 E LA COSTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 E LA COSTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E LA COSTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 E LA COSTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
