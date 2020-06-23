All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:51 AM

708 West Sterling Place

708 West Sterling Place · No Longer Available
Location

708 West Sterling Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
**OCCUPIED THROUGH 2/27/2020**

Stunning Property in Chandler! Elliot & Alma School! Completely remodeled! Includes a fenced pristine pool, and spa! Pool service included! A huge gorgeous green backyard! Move-in ready home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a corner,cul-de-sac lot! No HOA! Stunning new tile in all the right areas. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Cuddle up next to the beautiful fireplace! Window Shutters, brand new light fixtures and ceiling fans through out, upgraded interior doors. The lot backs up to an updated lighted walking, jogging, & bike path. Close to Chandler Mall, 101, schools, shopping and much more! This one is a GEM! Won't last long!
***Pool Maintenance Included***

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,687.50, Available 3/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 West Sterling Place have any available units?
708 West Sterling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 West Sterling Place have?
Some of 708 West Sterling Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 West Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
708 West Sterling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 West Sterling Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 West Sterling Place is pet friendly.
Does 708 West Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 708 West Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 708 West Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 West Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 West Sterling Place have a pool?
Yes, 708 West Sterling Place has a pool.
Does 708 West Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 708 West Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 708 West Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 West Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
