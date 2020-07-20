All apartments in Chandler
692 E. Estrella Dr.

692 East Estrella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

692 East Estrella Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chandler 3 bed 2 bath - Split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath. Full master bath with walk in closet. Eat in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage on a corner lot. North/South exposure. Covered patio. No Smoking allowed. No Pets. www.rcpmaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have any available units?
692 E. Estrella Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 692 E. Estrella Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
692 E. Estrella Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 E. Estrella Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 692 E. Estrella Dr. offers parking.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have a pool?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have accessible units?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 692 E. Estrella Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 692 E. Estrella Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
