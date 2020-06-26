Rent Calculator
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:52 PM
1 of 1
690 S CALIFORNIA Street
690 South California Street
No Longer Available
Location
690 South California Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
Darling Duplex in the heart of Chandler. Both are 3 bed 1 bath with huge laundry room. Recently remodeled. Kids playground and basketball court.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have any available units?
690 S CALIFORNIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have?
Some of 690 S CALIFORNIA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 690 S CALIFORNIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
690 S CALIFORNIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 S CALIFORNIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street offer parking?
No, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have a pool?
No, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have accessible units?
No, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 690 S CALIFORNIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 S CALIFORNIA Street has units with dishwashers.
