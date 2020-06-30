Rent Calculator
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 7
6753 W Ivanhoe St
6753 West Ivanhoe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6753 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6753 W Ivanhoe St Available 03/07/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in great neighborhood. - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in great neighborhood.
(RLNE5602773)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have any available units?
6753 W Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 6753 W Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
6753 W Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6753 W Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6753 W Ivanhoe St is pet friendly.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St offer parking?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not offer parking.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6753 W Ivanhoe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6753 W Ivanhoe St does not have units with air conditioning.
